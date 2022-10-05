Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IOVA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.54. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,459.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

