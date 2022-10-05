Iqbal J. Hussain Sells 4,563 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $18,023.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 154,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,112.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $375.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 15.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,314,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 432,019 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 832,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 216,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.