Iqbal J. Hussain Sells 4,563 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $18,023.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 154,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,112.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $375.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 15.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,314,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 432,019 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 832,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 216,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

