Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 210.56% from the company’s previous close.
Irwin Naturals Stock Performance
IWINF opened at $1.61 on Monday. Irwin Naturals has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.97.
About Irwin Naturals
