iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWG) Stock Price Up 3.5%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.61. Approximately 11,817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 83,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93.

