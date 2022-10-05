iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 244,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 49,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

ACWX stock opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $58.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.54.

