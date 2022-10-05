iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,723 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5,408.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth $263,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

