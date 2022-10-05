iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 8,040,638 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 875,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,799,000 after purchasing an additional 826,985 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,236,000 after purchasing an additional 361,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 104.9% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 686,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,236,000 after acquiring an additional 351,376 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $69.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.85. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.