iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $87.44 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.27.

