iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.5% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,797,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,792,000 after buying an additional 2,140,804 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $379.41 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $358.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $401.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.74.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

