iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 13.6% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $379.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $401.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $358.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

