Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Isuzu Motors Price Performance

ISUZY opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.77. Isuzu Motors has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $14.76.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

