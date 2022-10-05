J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 971.25 ($11.74).

Several brokerages recently commented on JDW. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 875 ($10.57) to GBX 735 ($8.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

Shares of LON JDW opened at GBX 419.60 ($5.07) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 516.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 641.44. The company has a market cap of £540.24 million and a PE ratio of -3.97. J D Wetherspoon has a 12-month low of GBX 388.40 ($4.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,055 ($12.75).

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

