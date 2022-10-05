J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Short Interest Update

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
J.W. Mays Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MAYS opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.43. J.W. Mays has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.01. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 million, a PE ratio of 295.25 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69.
J.W. Mays Company Profile
