J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Short Interest Update

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

J.W. Mays Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAYS opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.43. J.W. Mays has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.01. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 million, a PE ratio of 295.25 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69.

J.W. Mays Company Profile

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, Massapequa of New York, and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

