Jackpot (777) Trading 3.9% Lower This Week

Jackpot (777) traded down 31.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Jackpot coin can now be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Jackpot has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $21,823.00 worth of Jackpot was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jackpot has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010637 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Jackpot Profile
Jackpot’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,306,653 coins. Jackpot’s official Twitter account is @777coinwin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
