Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.17 on Monday. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.74.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 486.62% and a negative net margin of 652.35%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

About Jaguar Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

