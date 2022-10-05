Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.17 on Monday. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.74.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 486.62% and a negative net margin of 652.35%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
