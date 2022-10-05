Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.74. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 486.62% and a negative net margin of 652.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
