Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY)

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pernod Ricard in a report released on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Pernod Ricard’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pernod Ricard’s FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Shares of OTC:PRNDY opened at $37.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $34.93 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

