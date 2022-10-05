Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF)

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Temenos in a research note issued on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Temenos’ current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Temenos’ FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.68 EPS.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company.
Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.
