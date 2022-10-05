Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Allkem Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OROCF)

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Allkem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Ryan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allkem’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allkem’s FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Allkem alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Allkem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Allkem Stock Performance

Allkem Company Profile

OROCF stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Allkem has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

(Get Rating)

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allkem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allkem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.