Jeffrey S. Mefford Sells 1,600 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $38,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13. The company has a market cap of $552.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $75.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

MSBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Midland States Bancorp to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Midland States Bancorp to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1,195.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

