Jejudoge (JEJUDOGE) Trading 42.2% Lower Over Last Week

Jejudoge (JEJUDOGE) traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Jejudoge has a market cap of $466,814.00 and $33,308.00 worth of Jejudoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jejudoge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Jejudoge has traded down 42.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jejudoge

Jejudoge launched on May 11th, 2021. Jejudoge’s total supply is 659,988,471,369,840 coins. Jejudoge’s official Twitter account is @Jejudoge1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jejudoge is jejudoge.net.

Jejudoge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The JEJU dog (also known as chaeju) is a rare breed on the korean island of Jeju. Jejudoge token is a community-centered approach to the meme culture of doge.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jejudoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jejudoge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jejudoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

