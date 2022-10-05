Jetcoin (JET) 1-Day Volume Reaches $29,624.00

Jetcoin (JET) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $43,546.59 and $29,624.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

