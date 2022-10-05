Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) Price Down 3.4% This Week

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Jetfuel Finance has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $34,467.00 worth of Jetfuel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetfuel Finance coin can now be purchased for about $21.56 or 0.00107517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jetfuel Finance has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jetfuel Finance Coin Profile

Jetfuel Finance launched on December 1st, 2020. Jetfuel Finance’s total supply is 123,867 coins. Jetfuel Finance’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jetfuel Finance’s official website is jetfuel.finance/vaults.

Buying and Selling Jetfuel Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetfuel Finance is a deflationary yield farming ecosystem on Binance Smart Chain. It is an all in one defi protocol with products such as yield optimization at Jetfuel.Finance, credit/lending at Fortress, transactional tax/auto liquidity/passive yield token GFORCE, Automated Market Maker called Jetswap as well as a staking platform in an all-in-one DeFi ecosystem.”

