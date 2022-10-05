John Ebbett Sells 1,049 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) EVP John Ebbett sold 1,049 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $15,661.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $263,977.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SSR Mining Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SSRM opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 5.17. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.85.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $319.58 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in SSR Mining by 1,328.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 159,470 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at $1,562,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 344,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SSR Mining by 178.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 88,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 173.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,339,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

SSRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.36.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

