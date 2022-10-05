John Mccluskey Sells 120,000 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) Director John Mccluskey sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 694,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,123,176.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

TSE AGI opened at C$10.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.17. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.30 and a 1-year high of C$11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.84.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$244.04 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGI shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.60 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.83.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Featured Articles

