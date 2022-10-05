John Mccluskey Sells 120,000 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) Director John Mccluskey sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 694,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,123,176.
Alamos Gold Stock Performance
TSE AGI opened at C$10.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.17. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.30 and a 1-year high of C$11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.84.
Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$244.04 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.
Alamos Gold Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on AGI shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.60 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.83.
Alamos Gold Company Profile
Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc
Featured Articles
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.