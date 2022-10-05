Joseph V. Jr. Topper Purchases 2,627 Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Stock

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $48,546.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,229.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CrossAmerica Partners Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE CAPL opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $748.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.89.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 73.25%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter worth about $83,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

