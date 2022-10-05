JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (JAGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.70 on November 23rd

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGIGet Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:JAGI opened at GBX 338.02 ($4.08) on Wednesday. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a 12-month low of GBX 324.76 ($3.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 467.17 ($5.64). The stock has a market cap of £327.05 million and a PE ratio of -7.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 361.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 365.71.

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

