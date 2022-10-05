JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€98.00” Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($100.00) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($83.67) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($89.80) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($106.12) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Brenntag Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €65.80 ($67.14) on Monday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($43.94) and a one year high of €56.25 ($57.40). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €66.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €68.49.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

