JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts 888 (LON:888) Price Target to GBX 195

888 (LON:888 – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 195 ($2.36) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 93.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on 888. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 296 ($3.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 888 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 517.86 ($6.26).

Shares of LON:888 opened at GBX 100.60 ($1.22) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £449.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,437.14. 888 has a 1-year low of GBX 90.60 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 429.80 ($5.19). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 130.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 166.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In related news, insider Yariv Dafna acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £23,600 ($28,516.19). In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 28,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £33,057.70 ($39,944.06). Also, insider Yariv Dafna acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £23,600 ($28,516.19).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

