JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) to Underweight

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,312 ($15.85) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,568 ($18.95). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.29% from the stock’s previous close.

JET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,660 ($20.06) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 4,980 ($60.17) to GBX 4,240 ($51.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

LON:JET opened at GBX 1,430.60 ($17.29) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,473.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,722.29. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of GBX 14.63 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,130 ($74.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.01.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

