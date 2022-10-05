JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target to £136

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £128 ($154.66) to £136 ($164.33) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FLTR. UBS Group set a £138 ($166.75) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($166.75) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays set a £138 ($166.75) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.87) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £144.60 ($174.72).

FLTR opened at £105.90 ($127.96) on Monday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a 12-month high of £148.35 ($179.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.62 billion and a PE ratio of -44.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9,965.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9,047.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

