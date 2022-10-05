JulSwap (JULD) One Day Volume Tops $267,068.00

JulSwap (JULD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. JulSwap has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $267,068.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,808 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity.

Buying and Selling JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

