Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($60.42) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to €17.60 ($17.96) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,751.15.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of JTKWY stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $16.78.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

