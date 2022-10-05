K-Tune (KTT) Price Hits $0.0079 on Major Exchanges

K-Tune (KTT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, K-Tune has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One K-Tune coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. K-Tune has a total market capitalization of $36.71 million and $136,232.00 worth of K-Tune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

K-Tune Coin Profile

K-Tune’s launch date was June 18th, 2019. K-Tune’s total supply is 4,636,884,999 coins. K-Tune’s official website is www.k-tune.org. K-Tune’s official Twitter account is @KTuneofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

K-Tune Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “K-Tune is a platform as well as a community for musicians all over the world to collaborate and freely express themselves. It is a gateway to becoming a K-Pop producer.K-Tune aims to bring musical talents together for an exciting and profitable music-making endeavor.Arena is an open market where all users can sell their work – track, topline, instrument arrangements, lyrics and so on. Furthermore, users are at liberty to set their own price and control licensing rights. On Arena, once a user buys content from another user, she can freely use it to complete her song.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K-Tune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade K-Tune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase K-Tune using one of the exchanges listed above.

