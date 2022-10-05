K21 Price Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (K21)

K21 (K21) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. K21 has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $55,228.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One K21 coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, K21 has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21’s genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official website for K21 is kanon.art. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

K21 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon.”

