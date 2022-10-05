K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$9.50 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) received a C$9.50 price objective from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight Capital upped their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.94.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.