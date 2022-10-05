K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KNT shares. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

KNT opened at C$8.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.25. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$10.52.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

