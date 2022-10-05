Karen G. Narwold Sells 2,250 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Albemarle Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $283.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.83, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.44. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $308.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.66.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.79.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% during the second quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.9% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 20.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

