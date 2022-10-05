Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Troy A. Ignelzi Sells 4,100 Shares

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 4,100 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.18, for a total transaction of $947,838.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,336.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $236.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.46. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.26 and a 52 week high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $200.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Amundi grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $932,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,642,000 after purchasing an additional 34,922 shares during the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

