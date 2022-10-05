KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $39.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.75.
KBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price target on KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.
Institutional Trading of KB Home
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,098,000 after purchasing an additional 108,191 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,341,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,680 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,299,000 after buying an additional 85,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of KB Home by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after buying an additional 139,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after buying an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KB Home Trading Up 5.3 %
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 11.67%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KB Home Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.