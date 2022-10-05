Kcash 1-Day Volume Tops $189,777.00 (KCASH)

Kcash (KCASH) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Kcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Kcash has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $189,777.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Kcash

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets.The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Kcash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

