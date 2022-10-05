Keanu Inu (KEANU) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $417,021.00

Keanu Inu (KEANU) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. Keanu Inu has a market cap of $417,021.00 and $9,932.00 worth of Keanu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Keanu Inu has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Keanu Inu coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010629 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Keanu Inu

Keanu Inu launched on May 9th, 2021. Keanu Inu’s total supply is 52,488,742,099,401,800 coins. Keanu Inu’s official Twitter account is @InuKeanu. The Reddit community for Keanu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/keanuInu.

Buying and Selling Keanu Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Keanu Inu ($KEANU) is a fully decentralized, peer-to-peer digital currency, owned in whole by its community with instant rewards for holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keanu Inu directly using US dollars.

