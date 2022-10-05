Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.85

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.85 and traded as low as C$15.45. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$15.62, with a volume of 4,830 shares changing hands.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$177.35 million and a P/E ratio of -22.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.66.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0946 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -129.04%.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

