Keisuke Inu ($KEI) Tops One Day Volume of $51,675.00

Keisuke Inu ($KEI) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Keisuke Inu has traded 159.6% higher against the US dollar. Keisuke Inu has a total market cap of $527,875.00 and approximately $51,675.00 worth of Keisuke Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keisuke Inu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Keisuke Inu alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Keisuke Inu Profile

Keisuke Inu’s launch date was May 20th, 2021. Keisuke Inu’s total supply is 40,584,194,104,470,400 coins. The official website for Keisuke Inu is keisukeinu.finance. Keisuke Inu’s official Twitter account is @InuKeisuke and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Keisuke Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keisuke Inu (KEI) is a community-driven decentralized cryptocurrency with automatic staking on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keisuke Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keisuke Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keisuke Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keisuke Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keisuke Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.