KelVPN 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $32,896.00 (KEL)

KelVPN (KEL) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. One KelVPN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. KelVPN has a market capitalization of $284,114.00 and $32,896.00 worth of KelVPN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KelVPN has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

KelVPN Coin Profile

KelVPN launched on March 17th, 2021. KelVPN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. KelVPN’s official Twitter account is @kelvpn and its Facebook page is accessible here. KelVPN’s official website is kelvpn.com.

KelVPN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KelVPN is a decentralized VPN based on the Cellframe Network protocol and realized as a t-dApp in the Cellframe ecosystem and inhabits the first Cellchain (KEL-testnet).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KelVPN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KelVPN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KelVPN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

