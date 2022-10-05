Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €584.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been given a €584.00 ($595.92) price target by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.54% from the company’s current price.

KER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($734.69) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($683.67) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays set a €555.00 ($566.33) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($841.84) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($703.06) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday.

Kering Stock Up 5.7 %

KER stock opened at €480.50 ($490.31) on Monday. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($425.92). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €521.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €515.60.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

