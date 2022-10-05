Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €689.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €689.00 ($703.06) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €685.00 ($698.98) target price on Kering in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($734.69) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €605.00 ($617.35) price target on Kering in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($622.45) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €717.00 ($731.63) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

KER stock opened at €480.50 ($490.31) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €521.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €515.60. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($425.92).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

