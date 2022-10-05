KeyCorp Weighs in on Ubisoft Entertainment SA’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Ubisoft Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €60.00 ($61.22) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €59.00 ($60.20) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Ubisoft Entertainment Trading Up 4.3 %

About Ubisoft Entertainment

UBSFY stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

(Get Rating)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.