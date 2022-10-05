KeyFi Price Reaches $0.0453 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. KeyFi has a market cap of $184,864.61 and approximately $20.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KeyFi has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010659 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi launched on December 7th, 2020. KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 4,078,262 coins. The official website for KeyFi is keyfi.com. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KeyFi is https://reddit.com/r/KeyFi_Official.

Buying and Selling KeyFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The KeyFi platform is an app-based platform for managing decentralized finance (DeFi) assets across multiple protocols, including Compound, Aave and others. The platform offers token staking incentives that require a unique decentralized identity credential, which is powered by SelfKey.The KEYFI token is designed to be used across multiple blockchain networks to provide services for as many users as possible.”

According to CryptoCompare, "The KeyFi platform is an app-based platform for managing decentralized finance (DeFi) assets across multiple protocols, including Compound, Aave and others. The platform offers token staking incentives that require a unique decentralized identity credential, which is powered by SelfKey.The KEYFI token is designed to be used across multiple blockchain networks to provide services for as many users as possible."

