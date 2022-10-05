Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Short Interest Down 6.2% in September

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 402,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KVSA opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.

Institutional Trading of Khosla Ventures Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVSA. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 32.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,044,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after acquiring an additional 501,697 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,438,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after buying an additional 223,101 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,419,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 373,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 7.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,059,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 72,675 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

